Persona 5 Strikers is already a Steam Top Seller

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like PC players are excited for the imminent launch of the follow-up to the acclaimed Persona 5, as Persona 5 Strikers has already become a Steam Top Seller, and it doesn't even launch until tomorrow - the base game that is, Digital Deluxe pre-orderers already have access.

As of today, Monday February 22, the title occupies the 11th slot on the list, but it previously did manage to rise all the way up into the top ten over the course of the weekend. Considering Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal were both exclusives to the PlayStation, the success on Steam does show that fans are pretty excited to get their hands on the action-RPG title when it releases tomorrow.

To see what we thought about Persona 5 Strikers, be sure to check out our review of the game ahead of its February 23 launch day.