Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers has sold more than 1.3 million copies worldwide

The game is currently 35% off in Japan on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

We all know that Persona 5 Strikers is a really popular game, this can be judged by the fact that the game became a Steam top seller even before its official PC launch.

Now, the number of sales provided by Atlus has once again proven its popularity. The company earlier announced that the sales of Persona 5 Strikers has exceeded 1.3 million units worldwide. Needless to say, this is certainly very impressive.

In order to celebrate the occasion, the digital version of Persona 5 Strikers is on sale at the moment with 35% off at the PS Store (from April 28 -May 12) and Nintendo eShop (from April 26 -May 9) in Japan.

You can find our review for Persona 5 Strikers righthere.

Persona 5 Strikers

