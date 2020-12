You're watching Advertisements

Atlus only wanted to confirm a Japanese version when the game that was then called Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers was unveiled last year, but the company hasn't exactly been shy about teasing a western release. Now we know why.

Today's trailer doesn't just show more of the stylish musou combat with English voices. It also reveals that what's now shortened to Persona 5 Strikers will be released in the west on February 23.