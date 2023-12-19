Persona 5 series has sold 10 million copies

HQ

There is no doubt that Atlus made a huge splash with the release of Persona 5, which led the studio to create not only an enhanced and expanded version of the same title called Persona 5 Royal, but a whole range of spin-offs in different genres based on the game's characters, the Phantom Thieves. The latest of these, Persona 5 Tactica, was released last September, with a very successful XCOM experience.

And now we know that the Persona 5 IP as a whole has reached 10 million units sold worldwide - a milestone not reached by any of the other Persona series. A milestone not reached by any of the other installments in the Persona series, and evidence of how right Atlus was with the technical and quality leap they made with this installment. To celebrate the milestone, Atlus has shared an original image created for the occasion.

Persona 6 is still some time away, but at least we'll have the long-awaited Persona 3 remake, Persona 3 Reload, in less than two months.