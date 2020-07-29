Persona 5 Scramble seemingly confirmed for western release

You're watching Advertisements

In Koei Tecmo's latest financial report, the company confirms the planned release of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in the west. Although the project has already been officially addressed several times, all we know until very recently was that the translation work started on the Japanese Musou action game spin-off. Now it is certain that an English audience will enjoy the title, once Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch over here in Europe. According to Persona Central, physical editions of the game are planned, too, but there is no specific release schedule as of yet.

P5S continues the events from Persona 5 (more specifically the Royale re-release), but exchanges the JRPG's turn-based battles for action-packed gameplay in the style of the Dynasty Warrior series. Developer Omega Force has already attracted about 480,000 players in Japan alone with this project and we are sure that developer Atlus is hoping for a similarly positive effect in the West. The game has been available in Japan ever since February.