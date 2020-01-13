Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Persona 5 Scramble opening movie and new scenario

Check out more of the action-focused Persona game from Omega Force.

Persona 5 Scramble is more than a musou spin-off of one of the best JRPGs of this generation. It seems that Atlus considers it akin to a sequel to Persona 5, albeit with a different battle system, as the story will pick things up where the PS4 game ends, this time in a more action-oriented manner.

While we're on the subject, the official second trailer, which was released in Japan a few days ago, jokes with the logo turning the 'S' of Scramble into a '2' (you can take a look at it here with unofficial English subtitles).

During the weekend, Atlus released a new Morgana's Travel Report that introduces a new scenario: the beaches of Kuukojima in Okinawa. Furthermore, Atlus also shared the opening cinematic movie, which features some familiar faces.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is in development for Nintendo Switch and PS4. It has yet to be confirmed for a Western release, but Sega already owns the name and logo trademarks in Europe.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content