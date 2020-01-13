Persona 5 Scramble opening movie and new scenario

Persona 5 Scramble is more than a musou spin-off of one of the best JRPGs of this generation. It seems that Atlus considers it akin to a sequel to Persona 5, albeit with a different battle system, as the story will pick things up where the PS4 game ends, this time in a more action-oriented manner.

While we're on the subject, the official second trailer, which was released in Japan a few days ago, jokes with the logo turning the 'S' of Scramble into a '2' (you can take a look at it here with unofficial English subtitles).

During the weekend, Atlus released a new Morgana's Travel Report that introduces a new scenario: the beaches of Kuukojima in Okinawa. Furthermore, Atlus also shared the opening cinematic movie, which features some familiar faces.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is in development for Nintendo Switch and PS4. It has yet to be confirmed for a Western release, but Sega already owns the name and logo trademarks in Europe.