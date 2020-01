In a recent Dengeki live stream, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers producer Daisuke Kanada announced that the game won't have any missable content. During the stream, Kanada (via Dualshockers) mentioned that the players will be able to revisit jails, which are essentially the palaces of Persona 5 Scramble and thus clearing objectives after leaving the location in question.

