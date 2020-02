The upcoming spin-off title to the phenomenal action RPG Persona 5, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, will be getting its final trailer tomorrow on February 14 at 9 am GMT, Atlus announced just recently (thank you, Dualshockers). The game is set to release next week in Japan with no official release date set for the west at this time.

Are you looking forward to more Persona content?