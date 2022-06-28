Cookies

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal will be the first in the series to come to Nintendo Switch

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will follow soon.

HQ

Phantom Thieves are preparing their final assault on all platforms. They already announced that they would be coming to Game Pass during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, and now it's Nintendo Switch's turn. The Persona series is also breaking out with the complete editions of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, the latter (which had already been leaked a few days ago) will also spearhead the entry of the Atlus series to Nintendo's console on October 21st.

To celebrate the arrival of the trio of games, Atlus has released an announcement trailer which you can watch below. Ready for more Persona? We certainly are.

Persona 5 Royal

