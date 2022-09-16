Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal launching on Game Pass

Pre-orders for all versions have started and we have a brand-spanking new trailer.

Persona 5 Royal showed up during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show stream, and for a very good reason. It turns out it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 21, and it will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.

Persona 5 Royal was released for PlayStation 4 late 2019, and now it's finally time for a wider audience to follow the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in what must be considered a true GOTY contender. Check out the new pre-order trailer below.

Persona 5 Royal

