Persona 5 Royal launching on Game Pass

HQ

Persona 5 Royal showed up during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show stream, and for a very good reason. It turns out it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on October 21, and it will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.

Persona 5 Royal was released for PlayStation 4 late 2019, and now it's finally time for a wider audience to follow the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in what must be considered a true GOTY contender. Check out the new pre-order trailer below.