news
Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal has surpassed 1.4 million units sold

The expanded edition of Atlus' popular RPG Persona 5 has proven to be yet another success story for the developer.

Developer Atlus' Persona series has been a success for a long time but the fifth entry specifically has wowed RPG fans worldwide exceptionally with sales topping those of its predecessor many times over. The success of Persona 5 has since been boosted additionally through the expanded version of the game Persona 5 Royal, which adds three new characters (one of which becomes part of the Phantom Thieves), new storylines and a new season to the game.

Atlus revealed the extent of the expanded title's success in a recent post translated by Gematsu and it's most certainly impressive. Persona 5 Royal has surpassed 1.4 million units sold worldwide, with 500,000 of those being PC sales, while Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has managed to surpass 480,000 units sold in Asia alone.

Persona 5 RoyalScore

Persona 5 Royal
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"We can't give anything other than a comprehensive recommendation for both new and returning players alike."



