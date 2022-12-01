Persona 5 Royal has already sold a million a copies as part of its latest release

HQ

Atlus has already seen a great deal of success from launching Persona 5 Royal on PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The developer has now stated that the most recent launch has already seen the game surpassing one million sold copies on just these platforms, as when taking into account the former PS4 sales, the title has achieved over 3.3 million sold copies.

After originally debuting on PS4 back in March 2020, Persona 5 Royal (which is a larger edition of Persona 5 which debuted back in 2016), arrived on pretty much every other platform on October 21, 2022, and this means that in just over a month, this release has accounted for around a 17th of total Persona series sales, as Persona has now shifted 16.8 million copies.