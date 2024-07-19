Persona 5 Royal coffee now available for purchase

HQ

Hungry for more Persona after finishing Persona 3 Reload? Then check out Atlus' and Sega's Instagram. They have something new to offer you in the Persona 5 universe.

It's not a new game though, but... coffee and hot sauce, which was developed in collaboration with Jade City Foods. The latter often does these kinds of collaborations and via their website you can also find BBQ sauce from Cuphead, Naruto popcorn seasoning, and Fraggle Rock chocolate.

Three Persona 5 Royale coffees are available, namely Shujin Academy light roast, Phantom Thieves of Hearts medium roast and Café Leblanc dark roast. The hot sauce selection also looks pretty standard at first glance, but they're undeniably fancy bottles and a fun thing for fans.

Head over to this link to check out the range and price.