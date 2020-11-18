LIVE

news
Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space

Persona 5 Royal and Another Eden in new crossover

Violet and Skull join Joker and Morgana in the mobile JRPG.

If you're a fan of Persona 5 Royal, then you now have one more incentive to try Another Eden: The Cay Beyond Time, a story-based JRPG developed for iOS and Android. Starting today, a special crossover between the two games is available, which sees the introduction of Violet and Skull as playable characters in Another Eden.

This is actually the second crossover between the two series, as Joker and Morgana had already joined a 100+ cast of playable characters.

You can unlock Violet and Skull through a new dungeon with its own story, although you can also simply buy them. Check out above the trailer for this second crossover of Persona 5 Royal and Another Eden: The Cay Beyond Time.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space
