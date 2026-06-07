Persona 4 Revival showcased and will be released in February

For those eagerly awaiting the remake of the acclaimed Persona 4, there was some exciting news during tonight's Xbox Games Showcase. Atlus has announced that the both previously rumored and leaked game, titled Persona 4 Revival, will be released on February 18, 2027.

The game will be launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Xbox players can also look forward to the game appearing on Game Pass on the same day it launches. We were treated to a substantial trailer that you can enjoy below.