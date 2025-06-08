English
Persona 4: Golden

Persona 4 Revival brings the classic JRPG back to life

A full-fledged remake of the beloved JRPG classic is on its way, bringing the fog-drenched streets of Inaba to life once more with modern visuals.

The beloved Inaba tale returns, and after months of speculation, we finally have confirmation: a remake of Persona 4 is in the works, now known as Revival. The update appears to be a full-scale remake in the vein of Persona 3 Reload, featuring modernised visuals, a refined combat system, and a smoother narrative structure — likely built in Unreal Engine 5, judging by what was shown.

However, there's very little concrete information at this point beyond what was revealed in the extremely brief teaser. Whether the original voice actors will reprise their roles remains unclear. We already know that Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced Yosuke, has not been contacted, raising the question of whether the same applies to the rest of the original cast.

We'll just have to wait and see — but at least now we know the game is coming. And that alone is reason enough to celebrate.

Are you excited for Persona 4 Revival?

Persona 4: Golden

