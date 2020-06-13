Persona 4: Golden is now available on Steam

You're watching Advertisements

Unfortunately, Atlus was unable to keep the big surprise a secret until the very end. Ever since the Persona community caught wind about the possibility of Persona 4: Golden (P4G) being on its way for PC, there was no stopping it. During the now-ongoing PC Gaming Show, the Japanese developer stepped out of the fog to officially re-launch one of the best JRPGs of all time on Steam.

P4G runs on PC with a resolution of up to 4K (3840×2160) while offering a variable frame rate. You can choose between English and Japanese voice lines, while the game itself has subtitles in English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. Atlus wants $19.99 for the PC port and for $24.99 you can buy the Digital Deluxe Edition with gives you access to the game's artbook and soundtrack (both digital). The Steam version is secured by Denuvo's security system and it enables fans to unlock both trading cards and achievements on Valve's platform.

In Persona 4, a group of high-school students investigates the mysterious murders of a nebulous serial killer who throws its victims into a parallel world. In addition to Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 (which launched 2009 in Europe on the PS2), the Golden version extends the gaming experience with additional side content, more playtime, two new character arcs and another dungeon that is linked to more endings. Online functions and quality-of-life improvements make the PC version an overall pleasant experience, despite its age.