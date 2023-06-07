Persona 3 Remake could be announced imminently

Altus may be teasing an imminent announcement of a big project, which many believe to be a Persona 3 Remake.

As reported on by Persona Central, Altus will be making an appearance at the Anime Expo next month, and the descriptions for some of the developer's panels indicate that an announcement will take place between now and then.

One description reads: "Join Atlus West and be the first to know about all the exciting happenings! By the time you're reading this, the cat is out of the bag..." A lot of people are taking this to mean that by the time the panel comes around, we'll know what the description is talking about.

We have heard recently of a Persona 3 Remake, and so it definitely seems like it could be something that Atlus is raring to reveal. What do you think? Will a Persona 3 Remake be revealed soon?