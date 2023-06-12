Persona 3 remake confirmed with good and bad news

Rumours of a Persona 3 remake had been going around for months, so social media and forums have been filled with talks about what Atlus needed to improve and change if it was real. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The good news is that Persona 3: Reload is real and will launch sometime in 2024. A mix of good and bad is that this remake will have an all-new voice cast, including Allegra Clark as Mitsuru Kirijo and Aleks Le as Protagonist. Then we have the bad.

Ryota Niitsuma and Kazuhisa Wada, the game's producer and chief director respectively, have confirmed to IGN that Reload won't include content from Persona 3 Portable or Persona 3 FES. They say the reason for this is that the goal was just to remake the original Persona 3. A shame, as both Portable and FES include some great features and changes, so we'll see if Persona 3: Reload's improvements and upgrades are enough to please the fans.