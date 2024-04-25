Persona 3 Reload soundtrack is now available on all digital platforms

HQ

In addition to its outstanding art design, Atlus' Persona series has always been known for its memorable soundtrack. Persona 5 Royal already delighted music lovers a few years ago, and this 2024 fans of Persona 3 Reload have had their dose of musical quality with tracks like "Colour Your Night" or "Full Moon, Full Life", but they hadn't yet made it to the major music streaming platforms. That changes as of today.

Atlus' X account has reported that the full Persona 3 Reload soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music and iTunes. They've also taken the opportunity to launch a playlist of the best tracks from the entire Persona series on Spotify, so try to treat yourself to some of the best tracks ever made for video games.