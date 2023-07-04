Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Persona 3 Reload shows off new gameplay trailer

      We also got an introduction to the new English voice cast.

      At Anime Expo this year, Persona 3 Reload unveiled a new gameplay video and gave us some more information on our cast of characters.

      The full Persona 3 Reload panel can be viewed here, and it featured the new voice actors for the remake, including Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi), Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori), Aleks Le (Protagonist) and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo).

      From the gameplay, it looks like we're getting the classic Persona 3 feel with an overhaul suited for modern times. Persona 3 Reload launches sometime early next year for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It'll be available from Day One on Game Pass.

