Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

"But Alberto, what are you doing playing Persona 3 Reload again, haven't you learnt anything from the first time?" It sounds like a dramatisation, but this was a very real conversation I had with my wife at home while reliving the story of The Darkest Hour and reconnecting with my dear friends from S.E.E.S. Because playing Persona 3 Reload at this point is just that, it's like going back to your parents' house at Christmas: you enjoy every moment there, you know that it will possibly be a long time before you set foot in the series again... and you also have to submit to certain rules that you don't have to like at all.

Metaphors aside, today you won't find an exhaustive and detailed review of P3R, because I already did that when Atlus first released the game on PC and consoles in early 2024 on Gamereactor Spain (but I fully subscribe to the great review that Anders did). Today it's rather to praise and admire that Atlus has once again delivered another miracle of optimisation for Nintendo consoles, as it did with Persona 5 Royal for Nintendo Switch 1, which is pure witchcraft (as well as one of the best JRPGs you can play on the handheld).

But just in case there's anyone new here who doesn't have much time to read the extensive previous review, I'll sum it up by saying that Persona 3 Reload is a new reimagining (yet another one) of Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3, a title that came to the West with the subtitle of its "mother" series, and that already marked, even in that distant year of 2006, the future of everything that currently remains the Persona franchise. After that release on PlayStation 2 we had portable versions in Persona 3 Portable and Persona 3 FES, each with their own little nuances and differences, both in content and narrative.

This is an ad:

Persona 3 Reload follows a newly arrived high school student who joins the S.E.E.S. (Shadow Enforcement Extracurricular Society) group, led by Mitsuru Kirijo, to fight against creatures called Shadows during the mysterious "Dark Hour", an extra hour in the night when only specific individuals (such as members of the SEES) are awake and protecting the populace. Using their ability to summon manifestations of inner power called Personas, you and your high school classmates, such as Yukari Takeba and Junpei Iori, explore the Tartarus Tower looking for ways to stop the Dark Hour. And on top of all this night-time stuff, you get to go to classes, lead a normal teenage life, go on field trips, study, and improve your social bonds.

Have I put in another 60 hours? Of course I did. Persona 3 Reload is an absolutely essential JRPG for any lover of the genre. It has an art style that can only be compared to other installments of its own franchise, memorable characters, side activities, limited or time-driven progression... Persona 3 Reload is a wonderful game, and the Nintendo Switch 2 version runs smoothly. No jerks, no more loading than we've already seen in the initial release version. The Joy-Con controls are responsive, it looks great in the dock connected to the TV, and on handheld it's made my sleepless nights just as enjoyable. How did they manage to condense it all down to 21.6GB? Magic.

This is an ad:

The truth is that many of us felt confident that with Persona 3 Reload we'd get a definitive (fourth time's the charm, we thought) version of the original game, but that wasn't to be. The February release saw a gaping hole towards the end of the adventure in the form of the subsequent Aigis Episode "The Answer", which was released months later as paid DLC. Something that raised quite a few eyebrows and an outpouring of criticism among fans of the series. Something that now, when the Nintendo Switch 2 version is about to arrive, they could have remedied, in part, by including all the content in the same code (because Persona 3 Reload in physical version is a Game Key Card, mind you). But that's not the case either. The Answer is still a paid DLC in P3R for Switch 2, and knowing is like that scar that itches every now and then, every time the weather is going to change.

So, all in all: should you play Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch 2? If you've been waiting for precisely this version to dive into its world, the answer is an absolute yes. And I envy you: you're in for dozens of hours of genuine fun and a quality that's in short supply in the usual release rate. However, if you've already enjoyed P3R on PC, PS5, and/or Xbox Series, you're not going to find anything new here. The Answer is still locked behind a paywall, and the physical cartridge edition as a Game Key Card is something you don't get anything extra for. I just hope that when it's Persona 4 Revival's turn in a while they'll know how to please all the fans from the start.