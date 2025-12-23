Persona 3 Reload now runs in 60 frames per second on Switch 2

HQ

You probably already knew that Persona 3 was a fantastic role-playing game, and you probably also knew that last year's remake, Persona 3 Reload, was possibly even better. But not everyone has been entirely satisfied with the latter, because on Switch 2 it only runs at 30 frames per second, compared to twice that on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Fortunately, Atlus has listened to the criticism (thanks Gematsu), and since the Switch 2 has been compared to the Xbox Series S in terms of performance, one might think that the game could run at 60 frames per second even on Nintendo's format. Therefore, an update has now been released that fixes this issue, albeit only in docked mode (in portable mode, it still runs at 30 frames per second).

We would also like to remind you that Persona 3 Reload for Switch 2 is currently on sale in the eShop, where you can get it at a 15% discount, an offer that is valid until January 4.