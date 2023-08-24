Persona 3 Reload now has a release date

HQ

Attention, fans of the Persona series! Atlus today revealed that Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024. In the press release, the studio confirmed that the game will be coming to all announced platforms (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, PS4 and PS5) on that day, as well as a day one release on Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload is a slightly expanded remake of the original Persona 3, with an updated user interface, more theme music and improved graphics. Pre-orders for the game are now open, and those who pre-order before the game's release next year will receive the Persona 4 Golden music pack as downloadable content and will be able to enjoy six songs from that game.