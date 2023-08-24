Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload now has a release date

Atlus' long-awaited reimagining will arrive on February 2, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Attention, fans of the Persona series! Atlus today revealed that Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024. In the press release, the studio confirmed that the game will be coming to all announced platforms (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, PS4 and PS5) on that day, as well as a day one release on Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload is a slightly expanded remake of the original Persona 3, with an updated user interface, more theme music and improved graphics. Pre-orders for the game are now open, and those who pre-order before the game's release next year will receive the Persona 4 Golden music pack as downloadable content and will be able to enjoy six songs from that game.

Persona 3 Reload

Related texts



Loading next content