Persona 3 Reload makes the best launch in the series on Steam

A new instant classic? Maybe it's still too early to say, but there's no doubt that Persona 3 Reload has had a fantastic launch.

Available today, the title has already broken the record for the highest number of concurrent players in the series on Steam. Over 42,000 players logged in almost as soon as the game was available on Valve's store, also surpassing Persona 5 Royal's best peak player count to date (35,000 players, according to SteamDB).

Surprisingly, Persona 3 Reload's success comes alongside the success of another much-loved Sega instalment, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which reached over 46,000 concurrent players in its first weekend, according to SteamDB data. Persona 3 Reload has only just arrived, but there's a good chance it will surpass even Ryu Ga Gotoku's mark before Monday.

We absolutely loved Persona 3 Reload, as we told you in our review. The game is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and is available at launch on Game Pass.