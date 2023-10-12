Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload isn't only about saving the world

A new video shows what you can do with your friends in the Iwatodai Dorm.

Saving the world takes a lot of energy and sometimes it's just nice to do something with your friends. That's where the Iwatodai Dorm comes in handy in Persona 3 Reload, and there are plenty of things to do, from "cozying up with a good book to growing a garden with your friends".

And this is exactly what this latest trailer is all about. Persona 3 Reload launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (it is also included with Game Pass starting day 1) - and you can check out the video below.

