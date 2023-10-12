Persona 3 Reload isn't only about saving the world

HQ

Saving the world takes a lot of energy and sometimes it's just nice to do something with your friends. That's where the Iwatodai Dorm comes in handy in Persona 3 Reload, and there are plenty of things to do, from "cozying up with a good book to growing a garden with your friends".

And this is exactly what this latest trailer is all about. Persona 3 Reload launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (it is also included with Game Pass starting day 1) - and you can check out the video below.