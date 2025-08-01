Persona 3 Reload is officially a 2 million seller

HQ

One of the stars of the rather basic Nintendo Partner Direct yesterday was Atlus, who appeared to reveal that Persona 3 Reload would finally be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and relatively soon at that. While that will no doubt drive a big audience to checking out the game, it's already doing quite well.

Atlus has now revealed that Persona 3 Reload has surpassed two million sold units. The acclaimed game has achieved the feat in 17 months, which while not quick compared to some games, is still pretty impressive for Sega's standards as judging by data shared back in June, two million units would be enough to see Persona 3 Reload outsell both Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and The Man Who Erased Their Name.

It should also be said that this enforces the prior report that Atlus is also Sega's most successful studio, especially in a revenue sense, as the developer's games account for around 30% of all of Sega's total game sales as of the last couple of years.

Have you played Persona 3 Reload yet?