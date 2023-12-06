Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload introduces us to Shinjiro Aragaki

It's time to get to know one of the more grounded and cooler members of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad.

At a slow but steady pace, Atlus continues to introduce us to all the main characters from Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad in the upcoming remake Persona 3 Reload. This time we get to meet the lone wolf Shinjiro Aragaki, a cool and always calm character, in a new video.

He is played by Justice Slocum if you prefer English voices and we also ge to hear what he sounds like. Check it out below for both dialogue, some light story and a battle sequence. Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 2. It is also included with Game Pass.

