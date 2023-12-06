Persona 3 Reload introduces us to Shinjiro Aragaki

HQ

At a slow but steady pace, Atlus continues to introduce us to all the main characters from Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad in the upcoming remake Persona 3 Reload. This time we get to meet the lone wolf Shinjiro Aragaki, a cool and always calm character, in a new video.

He is played by Justice Slocum if you prefer English voices and we also ge to hear what he sounds like. Check it out below for both dialogue, some light story and a battle sequence. Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 2. It is also included with Game Pass.