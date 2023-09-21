Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload introduces the main cast

It's time to get to know our protagonists, their abilities and special powers.

Persona 3 Reload was one of the surprises during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase in June, and was not only announced, but also confirmed as a Game Pass title from day one.

Since then, it has also been clarified that the game is coming to Playstation 4 and 5 in addition to PC and Xbox, but we haven't seen a Switch version yet, even though it feels like a combination that would fit well.

Today we can offer a new trailer from the game that is a bit more detailed. Here we get to meet some of the most important characters from the classic adventure (the original came to PlayStation 2), and check out how the whole adventure has been renewed not only graphically, but also in other ways such as remixed music.

Check out the video below. Early next year is the release date, the 2nd of February to be exact.

