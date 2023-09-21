Persona 3 Reload introduces the main cast

HQ

Persona 3 Reload was one of the surprises during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase in June, and was not only announced, but also confirmed as a Game Pass title from day one.

Since then, it has also been clarified that the game is coming to Playstation 4 and 5 in addition to PC and Xbox, but we haven't seen a Switch version yet, even though it feels like a combination that would fit well.

Today we can offer a new trailer from the game that is a bit more detailed. Here we get to meet some of the most important characters from the classic adventure (the original came to PlayStation 2), and check out how the whole adventure has been renewed not only graphically, but also in other ways such as remixed music.

Check out the video below. Early next year is the release date, the 2nd of February to be exact.