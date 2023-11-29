Persona 3 Reload introduces Ken Amada with a new trailer

HQ

Persona 3 Reload was announced during the so called "not-E3" in June at the Xbox Games Showcase. It's remake of the original Persona 3 and lets us join the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad to fight off monsters, go on quirky adventures and mingle with a the big ensemble of larger-than-life characters.

While the release is still over two months away, Atlus has started to prepare us for things to come with several videos about various aspects of the game. Ant today, the time has come to get to know the youngest Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad member; Ken Amada (voiced by Justine Lee in the English version and Megumi Ogata in Japanese).

He has gotten a full trailer to show off both his personality and fighting styles, and you can check it out below. Persona 3 Reload launches on February 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.