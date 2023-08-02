Persona 3 Reload gives us our first look at Tartarus in new trailer

HQ

Persona 3 Reload has just dropped its extended trailer, which contains some new footage combined with the things we saw when the game was first announced.

It's quite odd to call this an extended trailer, considering it runs in at just under two minutes, but we still get some new things to get excited about, like a fresh look at Tartarus while the backing voiceover tells us about the experiments around the Dark Hour.

The game is set to launch in early 2024, with the trailer confirming that. For fans of the original and the Persona franchise, this seems like a title you won't want to miss. Check out the trailer below: