Persona 3 Reload gets an action packed launch trailer

The Persona 3 Reload reviews dropped yesterday, and to claim they have been positive is almost an understatement. If you've somehow missed what the hype is all about, this is a remake of Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 from 2006, which has been fully optimized to feel like a modern title - with everything intact that made the original adventure so beloved.

We really liked it as well, something you can read more about in our review, and now we have also gotten the launch trailer for this epic JRPG, which we absolutely think you should check out below.

Persona 3 Reload premieres on the 2nd of February for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (also included with Game Pass).