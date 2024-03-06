Persona 3 Reload DLC "The Answer" announces September release date

HQ

Many wondered at the launch of Persona 3 Reload if Atlus would ever release The Answer, as the expansion to Persona 3 FES was known, which added a new epilogue to the game after the conclusion of the base game. Now we know it's coming, and it's coming this year.

During this afternoon's Xbox Partner Preview, Atlus confirmed that there will be a Season Pass for Persona 3 Reload that will release three waves of content to the game in 2024. The first of these will arrive on March 12 and consists of two new Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden music sets to enjoy your favourite Persona soundtrack while playing Reload.

The second wave will arrive in May and consists of a new set of outfits for S.E.E.S., in the style of Igor and Elisabeth's Velvet Room. And the third wave, coming in September, is the addition of the Aigis Episode: "The Answer", with more game days and a new dungeon called The Abyss of Time.

It is currently unknown how much the Season Pass will cost or if a full physical edition of Persona 3 Reload will be released in the future.