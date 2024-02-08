English
Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload becomes Atlus' fastest selling game ever

With one million sold copies already.

There must be a lot of celebrations happening at Atlus right now. As their latest release Persona 3 Reload has reaped great success and become their fastest selling game ever. In total, more than one million copies of the role-playing game have been sold and in a message on X, the team now thanks their fans for the incredible success. Well deserved, we at the editorial office say.

Have you played Persona 3 Reload and what do you think of the adventure? If you haven't be sure to read our review here or watch our video review below.

Persona 3 Reload

