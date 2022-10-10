Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden to get "modern platforms" release in January

HQ

Persona 5 Royal is making its debut on Xbox very soon, as the title will be arriving on both Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles (as a day one Game Pass title) on October 21. But those who are wondering when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will also be coming to Xbox and other modern platforms now have a date to keep in mind.

As Atlus has announced in a tweet that both games will be debuting on "modern platforms" on January 19, 2023. For anyone wondering what exactly that pertains to, the platforms in question are both the latest generations of Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series), as well as PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

