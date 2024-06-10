Permanent internet connection for all Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 game modes

HQ

Last night we got a healthy dose of Redacted Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Not just from Activision's extended presentation after the Xbox Games Showcase, but from our own impressions after trying out the multiplayer at Treyarch's offices a few days earlier.

There we were also given some interesting hints about the new Omnimovement and Intelligent Movement systems that will change the CoD experience, if not also a few ins and outs about its unnamed game engine.

Be that as it may, we now have pretty much all our questions answered, even if we don't like the answers to some of them. For example, the permanent internet connection in all Black Ops 6 game modes, including the single-player campaign. This has been quietly revealed at the bottom of an official post about the game's various launch editions.

"To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game's overall storage space on your hard drive, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will use texture streaming across all game modes. This means you'll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign. If you're on a console, Campaign can be played without a premium subscription service such as Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus."

Unsurprisingly, as the news broke, the first criticisms have come in social media. The campaign mode is aiming for a higher profile in the Black Ops series, and it seems that the technical limitations that still tie the franchise to last generation's consoles may be part of the problem.

What do you think about the always-on internet connection for the campaign mode? Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Game Pass on 25 October.