Perkz is back in action for LEC Week 5

You're watching Advertisements

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic is set to make a welcomed return back to G2 Esports this weekend after he took some time off last week due to the passing of his father. The 21-year-old confirmed in a Twitter post: "Time to get back to my lane kingdom".

Perkz now rejoins teammates in the fifth week of the 2020 League of Legends European Championship Summer. G2 Esports currently sits in third place in the competition with five wins and four losses behind teams Rogue and Mad Lions. G2's last match, where Perkz was absent, saw the team take a loss against exceL.

We hope that Perkz has a glorious return after his short hiatus. G2 Esports' next match will see them face-off against MAD Lions this Friday, July 17.