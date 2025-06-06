English
Perkz announces his retirement from professional League of Legends

The talented and veteran star is hanging it up after a decade in the esport.

After 10 years of competing at the pinnacle of competitive League of Legends, Luka "Perkz" Perković has announced his plans to retire and exit the esport. As noted in a video on social media, Perkz credits the reason as the starting the next chapter of his life, which will include becoming a father.

It should be said that while Perkz was attached to a team earlier this year, he was competing in the lower-division NLC, after departing the LEC last year after a stint with Team Heretics. Before that, Perkz was best known for his time at G2 Esports, and Cloud9 and Team Vitality too.

