Perhaps the biggest development in Facebook Marketplace history sees dinosaurs go up for sale

You can find anything on Facebook Marketplace. I'm often scrolling the trenches looking for cheap Warhammer offerings, and ending up finding things like a bust of Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad, broken computers and people looking to trade iPads for e-bikes. It's a wild place, and yet it feels like the grandaddy of all finds has been recently discovered.

As reported by Vice, a theme park in New Jersey, USA has unfortunately had to shutter its doors, and is now selling off a great number of dinosaur animatronics. From a $700 pterodactly to a 52-foot long Spinosaurus that'll cost you nearly $3000, these massive machines don't seem as expensive as you'd imagine.

There is one major catch, though, and that's the transportation of these exotic beasts is all down to you. Overseas shipping is likely to cost a fortune, and even if you can drive there, with the size of these animatronics you'll need a massive vehicle to take them in.

Field Station: Dinosaurs, the park that's closing down, will shut its doors on the 9th of November, so you've probably got until then to figure out how to tell your partner you need to clear out the living room for a T-Rex.

