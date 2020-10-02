Performance mode confirmed for Demon's Souls

You're watching Advertisements

It was back in 2009 when Demon's Souls first launched for Playstation 3 in Japan. It turned out to be a great success, but has been somewhat forgotten compared to other FromSoftware hits like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. But on November 19, when Playstation 5 also launches, it is back as a glorious remake.

Now the Playstation Store page has been updated with more information about the game, and it turns out it has a performance mode:

"Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon's Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate)."

A reasonable guess is that the 4K mode means 4K graphics and 30 FPS, while the High Frame Rate Mode is the one Digital Foundry recently examined, which ran in 1440p (less than half of 4K) and 60 frames per second.

