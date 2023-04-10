Performance meets a lightweight body with Keychron's M3 Wireless mouse

HQ

If you've been searching around for a new gaming mouse to update your setup with, we might just have the solution for you. Because in the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention to Keychron's M3 Wireless mouse, a device that aims to deliver on high-performance, all while having a truly lightweight body making it ideal for gaming, work, and travelling.

To see how the Keychron M3 Wireless shapes up in practice, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, for a collection of thoughts and facts shared by our very own Magnus.