Perfect Dark not affected by Embracer's studio purchase

Recently it was revealed that the Swedish giant Embracer had bought Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix. While this is a massive move that will change a whole lot of things for franchises like Deus Ex, Tomb Raider and Legacy Kain - it will not affect Perfect Dark.

This is an Xbox Game Studios title developed by The Initiative with Crystal Dynamics helping out, and one could imagine a new owner of the latter might complicate things. Now The Initiative has commented on all this via Twitter and explains they will be "continuing this work" together while also adding that the two developers have made "great progress in building Perfect Dark".

Perfect Dark is still expected to be quite far off, but at least we now know the the development continues and won't be affected by yesterdays news.