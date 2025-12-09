Perfect Dark leads hired to form new studio by Take-Two

HQ

Earlier this year, we heard the sad news that Xbox was shutting down The Initiative and Perfect Dark's reboot. This didn't come as too much of a shock to anyone, but it was disappointing to hear nonetheless. Later, via Jason Schreier, we heard that Take-Two actually tried to save the project alongside Crystal Dynamics, but wasn't successful in that effort.

Now, also via Schreier, we have the news that the leads of the project have been saved and brought to head a brand-new studio under the 2K banner. The Perfect Dark studio head Darrell Gallagher and director Brian Horton are starting the studio, as Gallagher confirmed via LinkedIn.

"I'm excited to share that I will be joining 2K as SVP, Studio Head, where I'll be building a new studio and leading an ambitious opportunity unlike anything I've taken on before," he wrote. "I've spent my career believing in what's possible when great people come together with a bold vision. I can't wait to get started with the exceptional team at 2K!"

We don't yet know what the studio is called, nor what it's working on, but in somewhat of a rare occasion in gaming news these days, at least we're talking about people getting jobs rather than losing them.