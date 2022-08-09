Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Perfect Dark

"Perfect Dark is actually coming along really well"

Proven insider and editor reveals the development finally seems to be on track.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Perfect Dark after it was announced during The Game Awards 2020. Several key members of The Initiative has left the studio and last year it was confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will help with the development.

And since then, it's been mostly quiet, something that can be both good and bad. Fortunately, it seems to be the former. In the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast, the host (and Windows Central editor) Jez Corden revealed:

"Funnily enough, when I made this [tier] list, someone actually reached out to me and said that Perfect Dark is actually coming along really well."

Still, don't expect this game to be released for at least another two years, but at least it finally looks like things are moving in the right direction.

HQ
Perfect Dark

Thanks Pure Xbox

Related texts



Loading next content