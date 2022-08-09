HQ

It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Perfect Dark after it was announced during The Game Awards 2020. Several key members of The Initiative has left the studio and last year it was confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will help with the development.

And since then, it's been mostly quiet, something that can be both good and bad. Fortunately, it seems to be the former. In the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast, the host (and Windows Central editor) Jez Corden revealed:

"Funnily enough, when I made this [tier] list, someone actually reached out to me and said that Perfect Dark is actually coming along really well."

Still, don't expect this game to be released for at least another two years, but at least it finally looks like things are moving in the right direction.

HQ

Thanks Pure Xbox