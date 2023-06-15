Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 gameplay deep dives could be closer than you think

HQ

Matt Booty, on the latest episode of Giant Bomb at Nite, has said that we should see Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 gameplay deep dives within 18 months.

"As I think ahead even as we get into 2025, we've seen builds of games at The Initiative, I know, just because [Undead Labs] are there in Seattle, what's going on with State of Decay 3. We've seen these things. So as I look ahead to the next 18 months in terms of what we're going to be able to show and deliver and do that kind of gameplay [reveal], I'm cautiously confident. Because the teams are hard at work, and they get that that's kind of the bar now, which is, 'let's show it, let's show up with gameplay and do a deeper dive when we show up.'"



Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 were announced with CGI trailers in 2020, and while we've seen nothing from them since, it seems Booty is hopeful that work is going well. Rumours on Perfect Dark especially point elsewhere, but we suppose only time can tell whether we'll be ready to see gameplay soon.