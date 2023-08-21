Percy Jackson and the Olympians set for December

Disney has finally announced when its Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series will be debuting on Disney+. Set to land on the streamer on December 20, 2023, the show will look to start a new era of gods and men, all based on the books by Rick Riordan.

We're told that the series will start on this date and then see new episodes arriving weekly afterwards. As for what the story will cover, it will tackle the events that were adapted in 2010s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, with Walker Scobell's Percy having to find Zeus' stolen thunderbolt all to stop the gods from breaking out into war.

While we're still awaiting a full trailer for the series, a teaser trailer has been dropped, which you can find in full below.