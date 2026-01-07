Perceptive AI, FIFA, and Gwen Stefani: We Round Up Lenovo Tech World at CES 2026

HQ

As I'm writing this, I've just left the Las Vegas Sphere and Lenovo's Tech World presentation at CES. While the tech giant has unveiled some cool stuff so far, such as a laptop you can roll up, here was where it brought out its haymakers. New product announcements came at us thick and fast, promoted by guest speakers from all corners of the tech world and elsewhere. It felt a bit like Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing had been taking notes from Geoff Keighley at certain points, complete with eyes glued to the teleprompter ahead ready to talk about the next exciting thing.

And oh boy were there some exciting things. We're not going to go in chronological order here, as the entire presentation was about smarter AI built for you (by that Lenovo means all us non-techies). So, it only feels fair that we instead jump right to Qira, Lenovo's AI model that looks to both surpass and work with other chatbots or agents as Lenovo reps kept calling them. Essentially, the approach with Qira is that this AI bot is a lot more tuned to you and your personality. Yuanqing referred to it as your eventual "AI twin" at one point, because Qira stores what it learns about you. It's perceptive and grows to understand the information you need and how you want it presented. Qira looked impressive from the demo shown, where we see it formulate emails, summarise notifications, and help out like a right-hand robot. However, there's something slightly uncanny still about its perceptive nature, at least from what we saw.

Qira works with Lenovo devices, Motorola phones, and could be rolled out to 1 billion devices pretty soon. Lenovo's massive AI expansion doesn't stop there, as it was also announced earlier in the show that it would be teaming up with Nvidia to create some AI "gigafactories" and Microsoft Copilot will be brought into Motorola devices moving forward and in turn Microsoft will be helping Qira out. There's a lot of collaboration in Lenovo's future, which must be like watching the tech Avengers come together if you love AI.

While Qira and AI took up the majority of the big announcements on the show, Lenovo is a massive company so of course they revealed other exciting things too. Lenovo and Intel announced they were partnering to make some new Aura PCs. AMD and Lenovo are teaming so that the latter gets first access to some of the former's latest tech. Snapdragon and Lenovo are making a prototype pendant that records everything you want it to feed later into Qira (with your permission as we were constantly reminded). Oh, there's also a special edition Motorola for the FIFA 26 World Cup, which is complimented by Lenovo adding a bunch of AI features for the broadcast of the event, including CGI versions of players to help referees make offside calls quicker.

Even when we look outside of collaborations, there was a lot to this show (and a Gwen Stefani concert to round it off). Motorola is finally dipping its Mototoes into folding models, and we'll have to see what ground the Motorola Fold can make when it lands in what is becoming a larger and larger market. For gamers, a new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is on the way with a FIFA special edition too, and there are all-in-one PCs coming to the Yoga and ThinkCentre ranges. Gamers weren't quite the focus of this presentation, as it seemed primarily about making the tech that'll prove the bet on AI has been worth it.

Otherwise, there was a lot of talk about servers, a brief appearance from a robotic dog, and just the right amount of awkward pauses and failed gags. All in all, a really solid presentation from Lenovo, and a reminder that even if we may forget its importance sometimes, this company is one of the biggest names in tech for a reason. Lenovo manufacturers a third of the world's supercomputers. It powers a lot of the workstations that make our favourite sports and events go smoothly, including the Las Vegas Sphere itself. On the one hand, that's incredibly impressive stuff. On the other, this puts a lot of power into Lenovo's hands. This has been the case for many years, but if Qira is the success Lenovo wants it to be, we could see the company shoot even further towards the very top of the global tech scale. As an AI skeptic, I can't say I was fully convinced by Qira and its brief appearance, but I wasn't rolling my eyes either, and I think that if it's as good as it aims to be, it could soon save a lot of people a lot of hassle.

