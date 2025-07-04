PepsiCo returns as a main Esports World Cup partner

HQ

The Esports World Cup has announced that it has signed an extension with PepsiCo to ensure that the beverage titan returns as a main partner for the Riyadh-based festival. The deal will focus on both Pepsi and Mountain Dew and will see the two drinks featured at the Saudi Arabian gaming event that runs from next week until late August.

As for what we can expect from this deal, it's regarded as an improvement on the deal that was signed in 2024 where PepsiCo was a founding partner for the EWC. Now, the beverage company is being dubbed a main partner, where it will have an "expanded presence" and will host activations and fan-zones throughout the summer.

This will apply to both Pepsi and Mountain Dew, with both offering "branded fridges and product placement across esports venues, the Players' Lounge, and festival grounds".

Speaking about the deal, the Esports World Cup Foundation's chief commercial officer, Mohammed Al Nimer, expresses: "We're excited to have Pepsi and Mountain Dew back as Main Partners for the second year. These are brands that truly get gaming and its fans. With their support, this year's Esports World Cup will be an even bigger celebration of community and creativity."

Do you intend to tune into the Esports World Cup from next week?