Pepsi restarts the cola wars with new Super Bowl ad

War. War never changes. We might have thought it was over. That Pepsi was happy to sit in second place as Coca-Cola claimed the world. How wrong we were. Soon the fizz will flow again. Battlefields will be scarred in the sugary ichor of thousands of cans, bottles, and glasses needlessly destroyed in senseless violence. Begun, the cola wars have.

Pepsi's new advert features the famous Coca-Cola polar bear mascot. It begins with the bear trying Pepsi and Coke and picking Pepsi as its preferred drink. It then sees a therapist, played by Taika Waititi, before realising the Pepsi life is much better.

It's a fairly fun advert, with a nod to the Coldplay cheating scandal from last year thrown in, too. There is some speculation that the CGI bear was made with AI, but so far no conclusive proof has been found at the time of writing.

