Pepsi and LG join the Esports World Cup as partners

HQ

The Esports World Cup is expanding its partner roster by tapping both Pepsi and LG. The pair will be delivering fan experiences and helping to support competition at the premier festival during its duration throughout July and August.

For Pepsi, we're promised that a Rockstar Bar will be created, where fans can replenish themselves with refreshments and even engage in a bit of karaoke, all while the Team Falcons headquarters at the EWC will be renamed to Falcons HQ by Pepsi too.

In terms of LG, this will be a more hands-on partnership, as the technology maker will be providing UltraGear monitors for competition to be played on, all while offering the odd fan activation too.

The Esports World Cup starts on July 3 and ends on August 25.